Nichols named Superintendent of the Year

Tracy Wrend, president of the Vermont Superintendents Association, presents Jay Nichols with his award for Superintendent of the Year.

LAKE MOREY, Vt. — Outgoing Franklin Northeast Supervisory Union (FNESU) Jay Nichols was named the Frederick H. Tuttle Superintendent of the Year on Thursday.

Nichols received the award at a joint conference of the Vermont Superintendents Association (VSA) and the Vermont Council of Special Education Administrators (VCSEA).

“His passionate and student-centered dedication to all students and his laser-like focus on continuous improvement are a couple of the things that set him apart from other leaders,” said Lynn Cota, the principal of Berkshire Elementary School and the incoming FNESU superintendent. “We were very fortunate to have the opportunity to benefit from his strong leadership in FNESU for as long as we have.”

Cota added that Nichols’ passion inspired those around him to work harder and “to keep the focus on the right thing – students!”

Nichols has also been involved in education policy, testifying before the legislature and serving on the board of the Vermont Superintendent’s Association.

