ST. ALBANS — Nicholas L. Scangas, 87 of St. Albans, Vt., loving husband of Christine Scangas, died peacefully from a long battle with stomach and liver cancer at his home with his family at his side.

Nicholas was born in St. John Monemvasia, Greece on Dec. 24, 1929, son of Lazaros and Katerine (Traiforost) Scangas. Raised and educated in Greece, he immigrated to the United States in 1955 making his home in Lynn, Mass. where he met and married Christine Mazarakis in 1958 before moving in 1967 to St. Albans, Vermont. When the family moved to St. Albans, he bought and ran the Open Hearth Restaurant until his retirement in 1991.

He is survived by his wife Christine with whom he shared over 59 years of marriage. He is also survived by his children and their spouses, Laz and Stacie Scangas of St. Albans, Vermont and Alex Scangas and Maren Forsyth of Wilmington, Massachusetts, his cherished granddaughters, Anastasia C. H. Scangas of Chicago, Illinois and Alexis M. Scangas of St. Albans, Vermont. His sister and her husband, Panagiota and Peter Venetsanakos of Danvers, Mass., a brother in law Pantelis Skangos of Greece, sister in law Anastasia Scangas of Salem, Mass., brother in law and his wife Spriros and Angie Mazarakis of Salem, N.H. and sister in law Kula Lambesis of Lynn, Mass. and many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was predeceased by his parents Lazaros and Katerine Scangas, brothers John and Peter Scangas, and sister Aphrodite Scangas.

Special thanks to Dr. Dennis Sanders, Amy, Seth, the staff at the Vermont Center for Cancer Medicine, and the wonderful hospice nurses at Franklin County Home Health Agency.

Funeral will be private. Online condolences and memories may be shared with his family at the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home website: www.bradyandlevesque.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home and Commemorative Services.