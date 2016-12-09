New ski lodge planned for Hard’ack

The warming hut at the base of the Hard'ack ski and ride hill is to be replaced by a ski lodge next year.

ST. ALBANS — The warming hut at the base of the ski and ride hill at Hard’Ack Recreation Area is going to be replaced with a ski lodge thanks to the contributions of a long-time supporter, according to the Trustees of Hard’Ack, Inc.

The new Greg Brown Lodge will be possible as a result of the “substantial” donation made by Greg’s widow, Jackie Brown and his brother, Gary Brown, according to trustee Tim Hurlbut.

According to the trustees, Greg was a pivotal player in the revitalization of Hard’Ack 30 years ago, after it had been closed for two years. Before and after the restoration, he was a staunch supporter of Hard’Ack and instrumental in keeping the children and volunteers warm. He will be doing the same, once the lodge is constructed, Hurlbut said.

The ski lodge will be 64 by 54 feet long and one and a half stories tall, according to Hurlbut. He said two-thirds of the space will be designated as an open area for sitting and warming up and the other third will be split into three sections: foyer, bathrooms and concessions area with kitchens. He added that there would also be a deck that overlooks the soccer field and skiing and riding hill.

Depending on how many additional donations are received, Hurlbut said the trustees would like to build a walk-in cellar, with an entrance by the soccer fields.

