New regulations could reduce number of childcare providers

ST. ALBANS — New childcare regulations have brought into sharp relief the challenges of having both affordable childcare and care provided by highly trained professionals in a safe and enriching environment.
Currently, childcare providers are one of the lowest paid professions in the state.
One local provider says the regulations may bring an end to her business while the advocacy group Let’s Grow Kids is calling for financial and other assistance to help childcare businesses comply with the new rules.
