New regulations could reduce number of childcare providers

Advocates call for financial assistance

Posted on by

By Elaine Ezerins

Staff Writer

Just
The Facts

Owned by

ST. ALBANS — New childcare regulations have brought into sharp relief the challenges of having both affordable childcare and care provided by highly trained professionals in a safe and enriching environment.

Currently, childcare providers are one of the lowest paid professions in the state.

One local provider says the regulations may bring an end to her business while the advocacy group Let’s Grow Kids is calling for financial and other assistance to help childcare businesses comply with the new rules.

See the complete story in the weekend edition of the St. Albans Messenger, or subscribe to the digital edition to read it online.

Subscribe for more Messenger

Available in both print & digital formats.