New owner pulls into Train Station

Plattsburgh native Jenn Thume poses this week as she formally takes ownership of Train Station Friday.

By Joel Lehman Managing Editor More stories by Joel

ST. ALBANS — In more gyms than she can count, Jenn Thume has seen owners and managers who are in it for the wrong reasons.

As the 34-year-old year old from Plattsburgh takes over as the newest owner of Train Station on North Main Street, she hopes to cater to her customers first.

“Gym owners … were running them as a business to profit themselves vs. a business to profit the community,” says Thume, a former nurse and salesperson with personal training certifications, who has been in and out of gyms from Utah to New York and Vermont. “That bothered me.”

