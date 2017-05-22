New owner energizing Franklin Park

The former Energizer building is now the temporary home of Peerless Clothing.

ST. ALBANS — The former Energizer building on Route 7 is being utilized once again, according to its new owner Patrick Malone of Malone Properties, a commercial real estate leasing and development company based out of Montpelier.

Malone, who purchased the 200,000 square foot building in December, also owns Franklin Park West and the village at Franklin Park. He provided the Messenger with an update on all three development areas.

Malone said Peerless Clothing and a Canadian-based company called Medical Plastic Devices (MPD) are currently leasing the former Energizer building.

In November 2012, Energizer Holdings, Inc. announced as part of its global reconstruction plan that the St. Albans plant would close, which resulted in a loss of 165 jobs. Energizer closed in September 2013 and went up for sale with an asking price of $6.9 million. The building is 200,000 square feet and sits on a 65-acre parcel.

Peerless is now renting two thirds of the building while construction is underway at its permanent location in the St. Albans Industrial Park, according to Tim Smith, the executive director of Franklin County Industrial Development Corp. The company is looking to replace an 85,000 square foot building with a 90,275 square foot building, as well as add loading docks and reconfigure the parking lot, which is estimated to take two years to complete.

“As far as Peerless, this is a temporary situation until their new additions are completed on their existing building in the FCIDC park,” said Malone. “So I’m hoping to find another tenant to take their place, but it’s a little early to focus on that at this point.”

