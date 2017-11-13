Artist Natalie LaRocque of Enosburg, right, and her granddaughter Lilliane Clifford, left, pose in front of the mural LaRocque painted at Franklin-Grand Isle Community Action.

ST. ALBANS — Seven months in the making, a floor-to-ceiling mural welcoming community members to the local food shelf, Northwest Family Foods (NFF), is complete.

Enosburg Falls artist Natalie LaRocque unveiled the mural Wednesday evening, during an artist reception at NFF.

Family, friends and community members gathered around the painting, located just past the lobby at the end of the hallway to the right, to look at the finished piece of artwork up close and offer their congratulations.

LaRocque said she jumped at the opportunity to paint the mural when Andrew Judge, organizer of the Chicken Pot Pie project, reached out to Artist in Residence with the idea.

“I was excited,” she said. “I had been here once before, but at a different location, and it was in a situation where I needed help.”

“These people were here for me,” said LaRocque, “and so when this opportunity came, I was just enthusiastic and really wanting to do it.”

