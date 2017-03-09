New life for old hotel

The Quincy Hotel is in the midst of a restoration.

By Elaine Ezerins Staff Writer More stories by Elaine

Just

The Facts Owned by

‘My goal is to bring it back to what it was.’ - Betsy Dorminy

ENOSBURG FALLS — The Quincy Hotel, built in the 1870s on Depot Street, will be restored to its former glory by a woman from Athens, Georgia whose family connections to Franklin County and passion for restoring historic buildings run deep.

The most recent inhabitant of the Quincy Hotel was a bed and breakfast, the Somerset Inn. The new owner, Betsy Dorminy, said she leaped at the opportunity to purchase the historic building when it went on the market last September.

“It isn’t just that I was driving past and thought it was a charming idea,” said Dorminy. “I do have some pretty deep family ties to that part of the world.”

Her mother grew up in St. Albans; her grandfather was the county agent for Franklin County for many years, retiring in the 1960s. Dorminy’s 93-year-old aunt still lives on Georgia Shore in a home dating back to the late 1700s. Her cousin Jennifer Bright owns the 1906 House & Carriage Barn right down the road on Main Street.

“We’ve got a deep appreciation for old buildings and what it takes to make them youthful in the modern world,” said Dorminy, who restored her 1901 home in Georgia. “That’s really my goal with the Quincy.”

“I’ve admired that building for a very long time and when last summer it suddenly appeared to be something that was in the realm of the doable and the seller was ready to get out and move onto other things I leapt at the opportunity,” she said.

For the full story, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Messenger or subscribe to our digital edition.