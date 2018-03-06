Brother Bob Begley, center, and chef Cathy Cromack, right, serve food with volunteers at Martha’s Kitchen’s current location on 86 North Main Street.

ST. ALBANS – “Did you want to put out any ketchup?” asked Cathy Cromack, the head cook for Martha’s Kitchen, from behind a large pan of sizzling vegetables. She peered up from the stove for a second. “For the grilled cheese? You know you Americans love to throw that tomato stuff on everything.”

“People aren’t going to want ketchup for their grilled cheese,” answered Brother Bob Begley, o.f.s., as he peered around the corner to check up on the kitchen.

Someone in the corner raised their hand, confirming Cathy’s suspicion that serving grilled cheese with ketchup would have been a good idea.

“See?” Cromack laughed as Begley shook his head in defeat. “Oh don’t even, sour-cream-on-baked-potatoes.”

“But that’s actually good!” Begley, the Guardian of Martha’s Kitchen, replied as he returned to the counter to serve food.

The two, who serve on the board for the St. Albans soup kitchen, were familiar with their banter. Through most of the year, save for the summer months when Cromack oversaw the kitchen of a Pennsylvania summer camp, the two were the constant face of Martha’s Kitchen, serving St. Albans’s needier population every morning, seven days a week.

Begley, of the Franciscans of St. Mary of the Angels Fraternity, had come to the kitchen as its Guardian in 2014. Since then, he’s overseen huge changes in the way the soup kitchen has operated, with the hope to reach out further into St. Albans’s communities.

“Being a soup kitchen, we wanted to make sure we were providing for people’s needs,” the Franciscan Brother explained before describing some of the ways that Martha’s Kitchen’s evolved in the years he’s served as its Guardian.

