New drug clinic to open in June

ST. ALBANS — The drug treatment hub in St. Albans will temporarily open at Northwestern Medical Center (NMC) starting early in June until renovations at the hub’s permanent location on South Main Street are complete, according to Jason Goguen, regional director of operations for BAART Behavioral Health Services.

“We’re really grateful to Northwestern Medical Center for stepping up to help out with this,” said Deputy Health Commissioner Barbara Cimaglio.

BAART was awarded the contract for operations of the treatment hub in June of 2016. At that time, state officials anticipated the hub to be open by the end of the year.

“The permanent site that BAART is working to open, which is in the old Knights of Columbus building on Main Street, won’t be finished until later into the summer,” said Cimaglio.

She said the state felt a sense of urgency to get people traveling to Burlington and Newport for daily treatment serviced at the new hub as soon as possible and therefore spoke with BAART about developing a temporary response.

BAART recently signed a lease with Northwestern Medical Center (NMC), renting out Doctors Office Commons #10, according to Kate Laddison, community relations specialist at NMC.

“This will essentially serve as the start of HUB services,” said Goguen. “Our day to day operations will be the same as if we were opening up at our permanent location.”

