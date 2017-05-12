New coordinator set to meet challenges

Elizabeth Nance has been hired as the part-time economic development coordinator in Swanton.

By Tom Benton Staff Writer More stories by Tom

Just

The Facts Owned by

‘My ultimate goal is to stay in Swanton.’ - Elizabeth Nance

SWANTON — Elizabeth Nance said she will start her position as Swanton’s economic development coordinator with two emotions: excitement, because no one has ever held the position before, and fear, because no one has ever held the position before.

The Town of Swanton Selectboard approved a motion to hire Nance as the town’s first economic development coordinator during its May 2 meeting.

She begins work May 15.

Nance’s hiring culminates almost exactly a year and a half of community effort. Those efforts began in Dec. 2015, when Hank and Molly Lambert first proposed the idea, a brainchild of the Swanton Enhancement Project, to the town selectboard.

The idea is that Nance will serve as a point person, tying together not just local development efforts, but also connecting local development to the broader Franklin County. For example, Nance will work with the Franklin County Industrial Development Corporation (FCIDC) on grant writing.

Though Nance will officially report to the selectboard, coordinating the efforts of the town and the village board of trustees will be a key component of her position.

For the full story, pick up a copy of Friday’s Messenger or subscribe to our digital edition.