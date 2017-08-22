New chapter for librarian

Sarah Allerton reads to children at the St. Albans Free Library on Monday.

ST. ALBANS — Children, guardians filled the second floor of the St. Albans Free Library Monday morning, gathering around children’s librarian Sarah Allerton as she read, sang, acted and danced her way through story hour like a seasoned professional.

Yesterday was Allerton’s last at the library, wrapping up 18 years with one final story hour. She will be switching roles in the community this fall, becoming the assistant librarian at St. Albans Town Educational Center (SATEC).

“I needed a job that had health benefits,” said Allerton. “I’ve been part-time here for all these years so it was a nuts-and-bolts kind of decision around that. But I’m very grateful to have found a new position still in a library, still working with kids.”

“I’m thrilled that if I have to make a change, it’s still something that I love to do,” she said.

One could see this love, as Allerton smoothly transitioned from book to song to dance number, keeping the attention of nine-month-olds and three-year-olds alike all the while. She held nothing back in her performance: singing, making funny faces and grand gestures with her hands, dancing along with the children.

“I chose Fran’s Flower today,” said Allerton, holding up a book for the children to see, “because it used to be one of my favorite story hour books and then somebody took it out and didn’t bring it back for like, eight years.”

