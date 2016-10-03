Posted by Natasha Courter Community News Editor Learn more about Natasha

ALBURGH SPRINGS — Nellie F. (Bohannon) Lockerby, age 70 years, died early Friday morning, Sept. 30, 2016, at her Alburgh Springs residence after a courageous battle with cancer with her loved ones at her side.

Born in Alburgh on, Dec. 8, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Donald C. and Mae (Westover) Bohannon. She graduated from Alburgh schools and was later married to Clarence ‘Carnie’ Lockerby who predeceased her.

Nellie had been employed for several years with the Grand Isle County Supervisory Union and retired from the Westfield, Mass school system. She was very active in the American Legion, Creller-Landon Post 60 in Alburgh and was vice president of the Legion Auxiliary. Nellie’s passion was spending time with her daughters and their families.

Nellie leaves behind her daughters, Donna Polk and husband, Edward, of Alburgh, Candy Koss and husband, John, of Isle La Motte, Tammi Ladd and husband, JP, of Alburgh and Jodie Paquette and Gabe Brunelle also of Alburgh. She leaves her grandchildren, Kyle and Emelin Koss, Casandra Koss, Jed Ladd Jr. and Staci Dellorco, Kasey Ladd and Courtney Martise, Meghan Ladd, Taylor and Ashley Blair, Anastazia Paquette and a great-grandson Oliver Koss; a sister Bernice Hutchins and husband, Ernest; sisters-in-law, Louise Bohannon, Gloria Bohannon and Shirley Bohannon, many nieces, nephews and close friends as well as her four legged companion, Miss Kitty.

Besides her parents and husband Carnie, Nellie was predeceased by three brothers, Harvey, Wayne and Ray Bohannon.

Nellie’s family would like to extend a very special thank you to Dr. Gamal Eltabbakh and the staff of the Lake Champlain Gynecologic Oncology in South Burlington and Betsy Lyons at the VNA of Chittenden and Grand Isle Counties Hospice Program for all of their professional care and support during Nellie’s illness.

A Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016, at 1 p.m. at The Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Avenue, Swanton. The Reverend Jason A. Ziter, pastor of the New Life Apostolic Fellowship in Essex Junction will officiate. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until the hour of the service.

Gifts in Nellie’s memory may be made to the VNA of Chittenden and Grand Isle Counties Hospice Program, 1110 Prim Road, Colchester, VT 05446.

To offer private online condolences please visit: www.kiddermemorialhome.com