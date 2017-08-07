Neal Stephen O’Brien

Posted by Michelle Monroe Executive Editor Learn more about Michelle

ENOSBURG FALLS — Neil Stephen O’Brien, a longtime Franklin County resident passed away early Saturday, July 29, 2017, at the Brownway Residence.

Born in Richford, on Oct. 29, 1936, he was the son of the late Lawrence S. and Hattie B. (Bresee) O’Brien. Neil was 80 years old.

He was educated in Richford and retired in 1984 following 20 years of service to the State of Vermont where he was manager of the Vermont State Liquor store in St. Albans. He was a former member of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in St. Albans and longtime member of the Vermont Retired Employees Association.

Survivors include his grandchildren, Jessica, Dustin, Lindsay and Matthew; brother, Colin O’Brien of Newport Richey, Fla.; sister, Lona Brunger of Sutton, Quebec, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Neil was preceded in death by a son, Keith and his sister, Ona Ingall.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Brownway Residence, 328 School Street, Enosburg Falls, with a funeral service immediately following at 2 p.m. The Reverend Mr. James Ballard will officiate. Interment will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the American Cancer Society, Vermont Chapter, 55 Day Lane, Williston, Vermont 05495.

Assisting with Neil’s services is the Heald Funeral Home of St. Albans, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.