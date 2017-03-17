NCSS selects new executive director

Todd Bauman will take over as executive director of NCSS on July 1.

ST. ALBANS — The board of Northwestern Counseling and Support Services (NCSS) has selected a new executive director to replace Ted Mable, who is retiring in June after heading the agency since 1998.

The new executive director will be Todd Bauman, who has been the director of Children, Youth and Family Services at NCSS for 12 years. He has 28 years of experience in mental health services and government.

Bauman was selected from among 68 applicants.

In his current position at NCSS, Bauman oversees 280 employees providing developmental, mental health, and substance abuse supports to the people of Franklin and Grand Isle Counties. When Bauman began as director in 2005, the division employed 60 people.

In a written statement, NCSS described Bauman’s current work at the agency. “Bauman’s collaboration with community and state partners has allowed for the development of programs that serve children diagnosed with Autism; provide mobile outreach to children in crisis; meet the treatment needs of adolescents struggling with substance abuse; and provide home-based supports to new mothers,” wrote Meredith Vaughn. “In addition, Bauman has collaborated closely with area schools to develop positive behavioral supports that promote a culture of wellness. Bauman’s ability to collaborate with community partners has allowed for innovative approaches to the way families access and receive services.”

Bauman previously served for five years as the Operations Chief at the Vermont Dept. of Mental Health, where he was responsible for bringing local teams together to promote community partnerships with the goal of providing an effective system for providing services to children and adolescents. He also worked to put structures in place for assessing outcomes and aggregating data across the entire mental health care system.

Prior to joining the state, Bauman was a crisis clinician through the Howard Center and managed a residential emergency and assessment program.

Bauman holds a Masters degree in clinical psychology from Saint Michael’s College.

NCSS is a non-profit organization providing mental health and developmental services to children and adults from infants to the elderly.