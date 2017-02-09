NCSS pays tribute to Ted Mable

NCSS executive director Ted Mable is retiring in June after nearly 20 years.

By Meredith Vaughn More stories by Messenger

‘He has always been tremendously passionate about those who do not have voices in their communities.’ - Tony Treanor, former NCSS Human Resources Director

EDITOR’S NOTE: NCSS prepared and submitted this two-part piece looking back at the career of executive director Ted Mable, who is retiring in June.

ST. ALBANS — Asked to recall his work with Ted Mable, the executive director of Northwestern Counseling and Support Services (NCSS), Tony Treanor, the former Human Resources Director at NCSS, can’t help but smile with some laughter also thrown in.

Tony chuckles about past planning meetings, the opening of The Family Center, and golf tournaments that have come and passed. Tony becomes lost in his catalog of memories—he’s worked with Ted for nineteen years, after all—but he quells his laughter and tells me about Ted’s ceaseless passion to excel, a trait that has fueled Ted since the start.

From 1962 to 1966, Ted attended college by day, and by night, he worked at IBM in Essex Jct. as the Quality Control Manager. During his years at St. Michael’s College in Colchester, he also fell in love with a young woman named Patty (who happened to grow up next door to his grandmother, but that’s a story for a different day). After graduating in 1966 with a degree in sociology, Ted left his IBM job to become a teacher and counselor for the Sacred Heart School system in Newport.

Tony didn’t meet Ted until 1998, but after nearly two decades of working with him, Ted’s history has emerged clear. “He has always been tremendously passionate about those who do not have voices in their communities,” says Tony. “He took a big pay cut for that job [at Sacred Heart] but he followed his heart.”

