CONCORD, N.H. – Nathalie (Nat) Morin, of Concord, passed away peacefully Friday, March 9 surrounded by her family. She was born on March 11, 1926 in Farmington, Conn. to the late Victor and Hazel (Stanley) LaCross. She was a graduate of Enosburg Falls High School (Vt.) class of 1943 and received her nursing degree from Mary Fletcher Hospital School of Nursing in Burlington, Vt. Class of 1947.

Mom was known as a compassionate nurse who worked at Concord Hospital for over 30 years until her retirement in 1988. Her love for nursing didn’t stop there but continued throughout her life. Mom enjoyed traveling and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also enjoyed card parties with her neighbors, music, dancing, bingo, reading and taking care of her flower gardens. Love and laughter always came easy for her.

Nat was predeceased by her former husband, Francis Morin, her son, David Morin, five brothers (Kent, Leroy, Darwin, Vaughn and Victor Jr LaCross) and her sister Waneta Larose. She is survived by her sons, Daniel Morin (wife Deidre) of Concord and Gary Morin (wife Susan) of Deering, two daughters, Patricia Daigle (husband Peter) and Loralyn Foote (husband William) of Concord. She is also survived by her sisters, Elizabeth Cather of Texas and Dale Machia of N.Y. and 13 grandchildren, many great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

A special thank you to the staff of Presidential Oaks for the wonderful care they gave mom over the last nine months.

Memorial visiting hours will be held on Friday, March 16 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Waters Funeral Home, 50 South Main Street, Concord. A memorial service will follow at 11:30 a.m. in the Chapel of the Waters Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Calvary Cemetery, Concord.

Donations may be made in her memory to The Alzheimer’s Association, 166 S River Road #210, Bedford, N.H. 03110