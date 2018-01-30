PERRYVILLE, MD. — Nancy Catherine (Macomber) Trudo, aged 82, most recently of Perryville, Md., died peacefully at her home, surrounded by family, on January 25, 2018.

Nancy was born in Sheldon Springs, Vt. on August 30, 1935. She was predeceased by her mother and father, Elizabeth (Young) and Daniel Macomber; her brothers and sisters, Robert Macomber, Peter Macomber, Susan Ploof and Joanne Goodrich; and daughter, Denise Tucker; and grandson, Ethan Barton. Survivors are her brother, Daniel Macomber (Renee) of Perryville, Md. and her sister Judy Taylor of League City, Texas; and survived by her children, Timothy Barton and wife Patty of Keenasaw, Ga., Kathy Messier and husband Dale of Swanton, Vt., Diana Barton of Newport, Vt, Cindy Kenyon and husband Steven of Westminster, S.C., Tina Thomas and her husband Stephen of St. Albans, Vt., and Shawn Trudo and his wife Stacey of St. Albans, Vt.; as well as 16 grandchildren (Seth Barton, Ira Barton, Tommy Messier, Suzie Kelleher, Betsy Christian, Beau Kenyon, Keith Kenyon, Robby Barton, Larry Sherman, Nicole Holmes, Annemarie Gagne, Chandler Rogers, Danielle Rogers, Dustin Rogers, Nicholas Rogers, Christopher Trudo); 33 great grandchildren and ten great-great grandchildren; and a number of cousins, nieces and nephews. Nancy is also survived by her brothers-in-law, Ronald Ploof of Fairfield, Vt. and Kenneth Goodrich of Berkshire, Vt., and sisters in-law, Peggy Macomber of Mass., Louise Macomber of Orange, Vt.

Nancy was employed in the health care/aide industry. She was a life member of the Royal Order of the Moose Lodge #1090 and was life member and past president of the VFW Woman’s Auxiliary Post #758. Over the years, Nancy enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, crocheting, knitting, drawing and reading.

Nancy was a loving sister, mother, grandmother and she will be dearly missed by the many who loved her.

In respecting mom’s wishes there will be no public calling hours or services. A private family burial will take place in the spring.