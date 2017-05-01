MVU student named ‘Emerging Artist’

Sage Evans poses beside a display of her work during the Swanton Arts Council's Youth Art Show. Photo Courtesy of Swanton Arts Council.

By Tom Benton Staff Writer More stories by Tom

Just

The Facts Owned by

SWANTON — Art is a way of life for Sage Evans, the second winner of the Swanton Arts Council’s Emerging Artist Award.

“I try to incorporate it as much as I can into my life,” she said. “Whenever I have time, I’m doing art.”

Evans only has so much time — she’s finishing her senior year at Missisquoi Valley Union (MVU) High School, “a whirlwind of events, graduation caps and gowns,” as she put it. Then she will move on to Simmons College in Boston, where she said she plans to study art.

Evans is also “meddling in business,” she said, hoping to connect her art abilities with business opportunities.

“I don’t know if I want to create my own clothing line or make my own company someday,” Evans said. “I’m just playing with things right now.”

The Emerging Artist scholarship is, in part, intended to encourage Evans to continue doing so. The scholarship honors “an exceptional graduating senior in the Franklin Northwest Supervisory Union who displays a bright future in art,” according to the award’s application sheet.

Evans said that kind of recognition “was needed.” “You don’t get a lot of recognition in the arts in high school,” she said.

The recognition Evans gets from her peers, she said, varies. “Some think [my art is] weird,” she said. “Some think it’s amazing.”

For the full story, pick up a copy of Monday’s Messenger or subscribe to our digital edition.