MVU participates in 2017 Vermont Science, Technology, Engineering and Math Fair

Sophmore Eadoin Murphy won the top prize for exemplified engineering principles with his project: Are Hollow Columns with Fractal Designs Stronger than Regular Hollow Columns?

By RICHARD BALLARD

SWANTON — Missisquoi Valley Union Middle/High School sent 12 students to the Norwich University, to compete with over 200 students from all over Vermont at the state Science, Technology, Engineering and Math Fair (VSTEMF) at Norwich University this past Saturday, April 1.

These students were some of the top winners of the MVU STEM Fair held in January where over 100 students participated. The students spent the day presenting to judges and other visitors and did very well. Attending the fair were the following students and teachers: Middle School Student Emily King, Freshmen: Emma Medor, Sophomores: Savannah Fellows, Alexis Brassard. Cailey Comiskey, Ethan Flint, Grace Kelly, Robert Betis, and Eadoin Murphy, Seniors: Jenna Bourdeau, Aaron Evans, and Taylor Hall, along with Science Fair Coordinator Rich Ballard.

Students from MVU brought home some great awards including the following:

Eadoin Murphy won a $200 top prize for exemplified engineering principles with his project: Are Hollow Columns with Fractal Designs Stronger than Regular Hollow Columns?

Emma Medor first prize: Society of Women Engineering with her project: Testing Object Resistances With Wheatstone Bridge Circuit

Savannah Fellows Honorable Mention: Society of Women Engineering and Finalist for the Intel Science Talent Search with her project: The Correlation of Coronal Mass Ejections with Solar Sun Spots

Jenna Boudeau: Certification of outstanding achievement for Ability and Creativity In In Vitro Biology with her project: Effectiveness of Nalidixic Acid on Inhibiting Bacteria Growth

MVU science teachers for challenged their students to do some great projects, as well as department leader Jim Daly who made the science fair a focus for the science department. MVU thanks the many local businesses and community organizations that supported the MVU Science Fair efforts. MVU AfterHours after-school program as well as MVU Science Fair Coordinator Rich Ballard organized and supported the student participation in the 2017 Vermont Science, Technology, Engineering and Math Fair.

