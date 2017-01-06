Music between milkings

This photo of Carol Ann Jones in performance was taken by Brain Newton. It is used courtesy of Ms. Jones.

By Elaine Ezerins Staff Writer More stories by Elaine

Just

The Facts Owned by

‘I like to find your zone and go there with you and have a nice trip. ‘ - Carol Ann Jones

GEORGIA — Country singer-songwriter Carol Ann Jones likes music that evokes emotion. She writes Americana, rockabilly music for this reason: It’s “music that gets you going, gets your blood pumping.”

Music is all about engaging your audience, Jones said. Once she figured that out, her stage fright completely went away.

It was at the Burlington Discover Jazz Festival one year. Jones played the opening notes on the piano to Carole King’s “It’s Too Late” and looked out into the audience. Her eyes connected with her mother and Aunt Linda in the audience, swaying to the music and joining in on the vocals.

Everyone in the crowd loved it, Jones said. “I could feel the energy coming out of the people, which is such an amazing feeling.”

It was then that Jones realized music is a give and take relationship between a performer and listener. “I like to find your zone and go there with you and have a nice trip,” she said, laughing.

Jones began her professional music career later in life, though she had always been drawn to it, joining choir and playing the violin and flute during school. Growing up in Burlington, she joined the female acappella group Champlain Echoes after high school, traveling around the country competing.

To financially support herself, Jones worked as an accountant full-time, but made the time to take voice lessons, play the piano and write poetry. When she and her husband moved to Georgia to start a dairy farm, Jones quit punching numbers to milk cows twice a day. The time between the morning and afternoon milkings was just enough for Jones to teach herself the guitar.

“That came pretty quickly,” she said, “and then I started writing songs right away.”

For the full story, purchase a copy of Friday’s Messenger or subscribe to our digital edition.