Posted by Natasha Courter Community News Editor Learn more about Natasha

Just

The Facts Owned by

SWANTON — Muriel S. Langevin Moreau, age 85, of Stratford, beloved wife of the late Leo W. Moreau, passed away on Nov. 18, 2016 in her home. Muriel, a retired hair stylist for JC Penny was born in Swanton to the late Henry and Beatrice (Gagne).

Langevin and has been a long time area resident. She was a former Girl Scout and Cub Scout Leader at Holy Name of Jesus Church for many years, and was also an avid HAM radio operator and ballroom dancer.

Survivors include her beloved children, Ronald G. Moreau of Stratford, Richard M. Moreau and his wife Donna of New Milford, James V. Moreau of Vermont, Madonna A. Rhatigan of Stratford, and JoAnn M. Kopec of Huntington, 10 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, a sister, Henrietta Choquette and her husband Rene of Vermont, several nieces and nephews, and her longtime companion Bob Golias.

In addition to her husband and parents, Muriel was pre-deceased by her son, Thomas W. Moreau, stepfather, Leonard Therrien, brothers, Adrian and Sylva Langevin, and sister, Monique Ouelette.

A Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by Monsignor Andrew Varga will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 23, meeting directly at Holy Name of Jesus Church 1850 Barnum Avenue Stratford at 10 a.m. Interment will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Stratford. At the family’s request calling hours have been omitted. The Adzima Funeral Home- Stratford has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.

For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com