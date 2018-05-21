SWANTON – Muriel Grace DaPrato, age 95, died Friday, May 18, 2018 at The Villa in St. Albans with her family by her side.

Born in Isle La Motte, Vt. on June 25, 1922, she was the daughter of the late Royal Clayton and Bessie (LaBombard) Colgan.

During World War II, Muriel joined the effort by working at Chance-Vot, where they made the Corsair Fighter planes for the Navy. While there, Muriel was asked to become a cover girl for wartime sheet music. After the War ended, Muriel returned home to the family farm in West Swanton and married Frank J. DaPrato. Their family was complete when their daughters, Judi and Janice were born.

Muriel was a lifelong learner, always honing her knowledge and skills to perfection. She was an avid reader, gardener, and seamstress. She also loved knitting, crocheting, and sewing. Muriel’s culinary skills were legend, and she would frequently host gatherings for family and friends. She was a proud member of the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Ladies of St. Anne, and the Altar Society. She always looked forward to Friday night Bingo with her friends at the Parish Hall. When asked, what was her greatest joy in life, Muriel would always say, being a mother and being blessed with four grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Muriel was predeceased by her husband of over 60 years, Frank J. DaPrato; daughter, Judi Ann DaPrato; granddaughter, Christi Kelli Corrigan; son-in-law, Robert G. Bliss Esq.; sister, Melba Colgan; brothers, Clorith Colgan, Donald Colgan and his wife Rita (Lasnier), and Robert Colgan; brother-in-law, Rene Lasnier; nephew, Eric John Colgan; and her dear friend, Ida Pienta.

Muriel is survived by her daughter, Janice and her husband Dr. Michael J. Corrigan of St. Albans; grandchildren, Robert G. Bliss, Jr. and his significant other, Megan Quain of Swanton, Jamie M. Corrigan of St. Albans, and Casey E. Corrigan and her significant other, Vinton Gaudette of Fairfax; sisters, Phyllis Lasnier of Highgate Center, and Elaine Bourdon of Ottawa, Ontario; brother, Clifford Colgan and his wife Beatrice (Laflam) of Hanes City, Fla.; sister-in-law, Helen (Best) Colgan of West Hartland, Vt. and 15 beloved nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 25, 2018 from 4-7 p.m. at Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Avenue, Swanton, Vt.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, May 26, 2018 at 11 a.m. from the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 65 Canada St., Swanton, Vt. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Swanton.

For those who wish, contributions in Muriel’s memory may be made to Franklin County Home Health Agency, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, Vt. 05478 or to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Northern New England Chapter, 114 Perimeter Rd., Nashua, N.H. 03063.

