Mr. & Mrs. Prouty

SWANTON — Gene and Mary Haren Prouty of Nashua, N.H. and Swanton, recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.

Mr. and Mrs. Prouty were married Dec. 8, 1956, in Mountainside, N.J. They met while Gene attended Norwich University in Northfield, Vt., and Mary attended Vermont College and then St. Lawrence University.

In 1993, with their three children and their families residing in the Nashua area, Gene and Mary moved to Nashua where Gene managed the major east side renovation of Memorial Hospital, which soon became Southern New Hampshire Regional Medical Center. Later, Gene managed the construction projects at the Nashua Police Station and Temple Beth Abraham.

The Proutys have seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. They celebrated six decades of marriage with a celebratory dinner at Fratello’s in downtown Nashua with their many loved ones.

Mr. Prouty is a veteran of the U.S. Army.