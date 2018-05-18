From All Breed Rescue Vermont:

Mr. Marz is a beautiful pup who has been at All Breed Rescue for several months and is ready for his forever home. He is a 4-year-old Shepherd mix with lots of love to give. He has energy to burn and would love to live in an active home where he can go for runs, hikes and maybe even swims. Marz is a pro napper, as he can lay in any position upside down. He would do best in a home with an owner with dog experience and no young children.

Contact All Breed Rescue in Williston, Vt. for more information about Marcus. Call: (802) 489-5889 or email: allbreedvt@allbreedrescuevt.com