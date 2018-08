From Franklin County Animal Rescue:

Mother Ginger is a 1-year-old calico female. She is sweet, friendly and likes people. Mother Ginger will have to be adopted with her best friend Dolly. She loves laying on Dolly and snuggling.

Mother Ginger is a current resident of Franklin County Animal Rescue in St. Albans. She must be adopted with her best friend Dolly. Call: (802) 524-9650 or email: info@fcarpets.org for more information.