Above the Swanton dam can be seen shortly after the deflation of the rubber dam in this drone photo by Armand Messier.

SWANTON — The replacement rubber bag dam for the Orman Croft Hydro Facility is on track for delivery in the second week of November, village manager Reg Beliveau Jr. said.

But Beliveau used the term “on track” loosely. When the prior dam deflated in mid-June, Beliveau asked the replacement bag’s manufacturer, HTE, how soon the company could produce and deliver a replacement. HTE said the replacement could be delivered by the second week of October.

That’s half the usual production time for a rubber bag dam. The bag’s installation, by PC Construction and Contractors Crane Service, would be done by early November, and the Orman Croft facility could resume operating at full capacity.

Then, in late September, HTE informed Beliveau that, while the company had produced the bag on schedule, its delivery would be delayed until the second week of November, one month after the agreed-upon delivery date.

For the full story, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Messenger or subscribe to our digital edition.