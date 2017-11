From Franklin County Animal Rescue:

Monster may be a black cat, but he has a heart of gold! He loves nothing more than being pet and loved by his favorite people. If you think it would be cool to have a mini panther roaming your home, Monster is the guy for you! He’s quiet and calm most of the time but is always ready to play with you.

For more information about Monster, contact Franklin County Animal Rescue. Call: (802) 524-9650 or email: info@fcarpets.org for more information.