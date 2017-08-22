Monique Gagne

SWANTON — Monique Denise Gagne, age 75 years, died peacefully Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in the Northwestern Medical Center with loving family at her side.

Born in Claremont, N.H. on, April 26, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Eliodor and Cecile (Duteau) Gagne. She graduated from the former St. Anne’s Academy and worked several years in area nursing homes. While caring for her mother, Monique worked from her home sewing and assembling teddy bears for the Vermont Teddy Bear Factory.

She was extremely devoted to her Roman Catholic faith and was very active at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary – St Louis Parish. She attended daily Mass, participated many years in the parish music ministry program, was a member of the Ladies of St. Anne and was faithful in attending the weekly Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament. Monique was also a longtime member of the Vermont Right to Life. In earlier years she lived as a member of the Oblates of Mary Immaculate Congregation located at Cap-de-le-Madeleine, Quebec.

Monique leaves her brother, The Reverend Mr. Gabriel Gagne and his wife Anna; nieces, Havaleh, Rachael and Marie and nephew and Godson, Justin and their families as well many cousins in the United States and Canada.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, at 10:30 a.m. from The Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 65 Canada St. Swanton. Father James E. Zuccaro will be the celebrant and her brother, The Reverend Mr. Gabriel Gagne the homilist. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Cemetery.

Monique’s family would like to extend their sincerest thanks to the staff of the Franklin County Home Health Agency and Northwestern Medical Center for their loving and professional care.

Friends may call at The Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m.

Gifts in Monique’s memory may be made to the Vermont Right to Life, 73 Main St., #35, Montpelier 05602

To offer private online condolences please visit: www.kiddermemorialhome.com.