Monday’s Messenger is packed full of local sports coverage from this weekend. Pick up a paper to see scores and results from the following events:
BFA-Fairfax vs. Winooski Boys Soccer;
BFA-Fairfax vs. Winooski Girls Soccer;
BFA-St. Albans vs. Colchester Football;
MVU vs. Springfield Football;
Milton vs. Burr & Burton Football;
Enosburg vs. Richford Boys Soccer;
Enosburg vs. South Burlington Boys Volleyball;
MVU vs. Vergennes Boys Soccer;
BFA-St. Albans vs. Mt. Mansfield Girls Soccer;
MVU vs. Lyndon Institute Field Hockey;
Milton vs. Spaulding Boys Soccer.
Check out the Messenger every day for all of your local sports coverage!