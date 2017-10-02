Monday’s local sports: football, soccer, and more

St. Johnsbury’s Jasper Rankin holds on to a pass despite the best efforts of BFA-St. Albans defender C.J. McAllister during the fourth quarter Saturday. The catch, one of 14 for 144 yards by Rankin, picked up a first down at the Bobwhite 15. Two lays later, Matt Roy scored to finish off St. J’s 36-28 win.