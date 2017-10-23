Coach Eric Bushey, junior lineman Payton Tardy (56), and the Thunderbirds celebrate as time run out in Saturday’s win.

Monday’s Messenger is packed full of local sports coverage from all of the following games from this weekend:

MVU vs. BFA-Fairfax Football;

MVU vs. Harwood Field Hockey;

MVU vs. Vergennes Girls Soccer;

BFA-St. Albans vs. Rice Boys Soccer;

BFA-St. Albans vs. St. Johnsbury Girls Soccer;

BFA-Fairfax vs. Danville Girls Soccer;

MVU vs. Middlebury Boys Soccer;

Enosburg vs. Rice Boys Volleyball;

BFA-St. Albans vs. Rice Football;

Pick up a copy of the Messenger every day to see all of your daily local sports coverage!