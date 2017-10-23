Monday’s Messenger is packed full of local sports coverage from all of the following games from this weekend:
MVU vs. BFA-Fairfax Football;
MVU vs. Harwood Field Hockey;
MVU vs. Vergennes Girls Soccer;
BFA-St. Albans vs. Rice Boys Soccer;
BFA-St. Albans vs. St. Johnsbury Girls Soccer;
BFA-Fairfax vs. Danville Girls Soccer;
MVU vs. Middlebury Boys Soccer;
Enosburg vs. Rice Boys Volleyball;
BFA-St. Albans vs. Rice Football;
Pick up a copy of the Messenger every day to see all of your daily local sports coverage!