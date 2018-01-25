Photo by George Ouellette: Dropping flood waters reveal the damage to this home on Route 78 in Swanton caused by the overflow of the Missisquoi River just over a week ago.

SWANTON — Village Manager Reg Beliveau Jr. shared specifics about the floodwaters that ravaged Swanton and a portion of Highgate at the village board of trustees’ last regular meeting, on Monday, just over a week after the flood.

Beliveau also addressed a question he said had circulated through the community: Would it have made a difference if the Orman Croft Hydro Facility’s dam was fully inflated?

“All answers [point] towards it would have happened the same,” Beliveau said.

The hydro plant, which is located in Highgate Falls, but owned and operated by the Village of Swanton, can take in a maximum of 2,000 cubic feet per second (cfs) of water, Beliveau said. The flood sent 3,000 cfs of water through the plant, he said, meaning the plant would have been beyond capacity with or without the dam, which abruptly deflated due to a lesion in its rubber one day in June 2017.

According to flood gauges in Berkshire, Beliveau said, the Missisquoi River rose 10 feet. He said the river reached a peak height of 13 feet.

Beliveau has been having weekly meetings with the National Weather Service since the flood. Swanton resident Butch Patch, in attendance at Monday’s meeting, asked if the National Weather Service had records of the Missisquoi becoming “jammed up like this.”

The National Weather Service, Beliveau said, has not discussed any historical precedent, or lack thereof, for the flood. But Beliveau himself pointed to other areas in the state that were similarly flooded, nearby Johnson being one example, when temperatures fluctuated from just above 0 to 60 degrees.

Those other municipalities, Beliveau told Patch, “said they’ve never seen anything like this before. I mean, that’s the scary part.”

Earlier in the meeting, addressing the village board, those in the audience, including the Swanton Village Fire Department, and town officials, who were present to discuss matters of mutual interest, Beliveau said, “We talk about global warming. This may be the new norm that happens during emergencies like this. We need to be very diligent.”

Swanton emergency responders inspected a total of 96 homes in the broader community, Beliveau said, a few of which were in Highgate. The condition of two of those homes remains undetermined — Beliveau said responders could not gain access to those homes, and an additional 14 homes were deemed “inaccessible” because their homeowners refused inspection.