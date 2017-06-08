Missing Alburgh teen may be with sex offender

McKayla Lozell, 16, was reported missing on Sunday.

ALBURGH — Vermont State Police are continuing the search for McKayla Lozell, 16, of Alburgh. Lozell was reported missing by her mother on Sunday evening, and was last seen leaving her residence on foot with a backpack at approximately 5 p.m. that day.

Police report Lozell may be with William Smith, 47, a registered sex offender in Vermont with no known permanent address. Smith is currently out of compliance with the sex offender registry and investigators are actively pursuing an arrest warrant for non-compliance.

On Tuesday, Lozell reportedly contacted an acquaintance by phone and indicated she was okay and that she was in New Hampshire.

Investigators believe that Lozell may be in New Hampshire with Smith, possibly in the Concord or Hampton Beach areas, police report, and are working closely with local, state and federal authorities in New Hampshire in an attempt to locate Lozell.

At this time there is no reason to suspect foul play or that Lozell is being held against her will, according to police. However investigators will continue to try and locate Lozell in order to check on her welfare, police said.

Smith is believed to be operating a gold colored Dodge Intrepid with VT license plate GST 814. Anyone who sees this vehicle and / or Smith and Lozell is asked to contact police immediately at (802)524-5993. Information can also be submitted anonymously online at www.vtips.info or text your tip to “CRIMES” (274637).