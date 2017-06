McKayla Lozell, 16, was reported missing on Sunday.

Vermont State Police report that Alburgh teen, McKayla Lozell, 16, was found Thursday in a Walmart parking lot in Lisbon, Connecticut. Lozell is OK and has been taken into protective custody.

Registered sex offender, William Smith, has been arrested for multiple charges stemming from active arrest warrants out of the State of Vermont.

Look for more details in tomorrow’s Messenger.