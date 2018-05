From Franklin County Animal Rescue:

Minnie is an adorable three-year old female cat. She has been at the shelter for six weeks and her adoption would be $40. She is shy but once she warms up she is very affectionate and loves a good cuddle. Minnie can be in a home with one other female or alone.

Minnie is a current resident of Franklin County Animal Rescue in St. Albans. Call: (802) 524-9650 or email: info@fcarpets.org for more information.