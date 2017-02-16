Milton man pleads not guilty to sexual assault

Jacob Burnham appears for his arraignment on Wednesday in Franklin County Superior Court.

ST. ALBANS — A Milton man pled not guilty to three felony sex crime charges Wednesday morning, after his arrest at the Highgate border crossing for an alleged sexual relationship with a 13-year-old.

Jacob Burnham, 25, faces one count of sexual assault on a victim less than 16 years old and two counts of luring a child for sexual exploitation. The first charge carries a sentence of up to 20 years, the other two five years each. The incidents in question allegedly took place in Chittenden County, but Burnham was arraigned in Franklin County Superior Court due to hazardous winter driving conditions.

Vermont State Police (VSP) arrested Burnham at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Valentine’s Day. He and his 13-year-old passenger had been denied entry into Canada. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials found the pair’s story suspicious, according to VSP Detective Trooper Drew Cota’s affidavit, prompting officials to further question the pair at a secondary inspection area.

