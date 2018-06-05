ST. ALBANS- Mrs. Millie M. Mott, age 91, passed away Monday, May 21, 2018, at the Northwestern Medical Center. She was born in Fairfax, Dec. 1, 1926, daughter of the late Louis and Lena (Laroe) Bessette. She married Francis Mott who survives her. She worked many years as a chef for the Cornerstone Restaurant. Millie enjoyed camping with Francis for many years and spending time with friends and family.

Millie is survived by her husband Francis Mott of St. Albans, her son Abe Tatro of Enosburgh, her daughter Pauline Ungewitter of St. Albans, her step-brother Louis Bessette and his wife Alice of St. Albans and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, and her children, Herbie Clogston, Bruce, Leon and Linda Tatro.

A graveside funeral service will be held Thursday, June 7, 2018, at 9:45 a.m. in Mount Calvary Cemetery. Per Millie’s request, there will be no calling hours. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where online condolences and memories may be shared with her family and friends at www.bradyandlevesque.com