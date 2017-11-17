Eric Davis, a Vermont Agency of Natural Resources river ecologist, discussed specifics regarding the Mill Pond dam, a source of contention between Lake Carmi residents and state officials.

FRANKLIN — After months of contention over Lake Carmi’s condition, locals and state officials shared a civil meeting Thursday evening.

A presentation by Eric Davis, a Vermont Agency of Natural Resources (ANR) a river ecologist, seemed to alleviate tension.

Davis shared specifics regarding the dam in Mill Pond, a pond connected to Lake Carmi’s northeast corner. Mill Pond has been a source of contention between Carmi locals and state officials for at least months, since one Carmi resident removed boards controlling the dam in an effort to flush the cyanobacteria from the lake. State agencies responded by fastening the boards to the dam, preventing locals from simply removing the boards.

Since that incident, residents and state officials have sparred over the effects of using the dam to “manage” Carmi’s cyanobacteria. Adding to the disagreement was the fact that neither side seemed clear on who was legally authorized to manage the boards.

Davis, presenting last night, walked the line between fact and frustration, a line that had previously separated residents and state workers.

The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), a department within the ANR, owns the Mill Pond dam. The DEC’s dam safety program regulates the department’s actions regarding the dam, which, in turn, is authorized by Vermont statute, specifically 10 V.S.A. Chapter 43.

Davis corroborated long-time Carmi residents’ assertion that they used the Mill Pond for water level management decades ago. The dam was reconstructed in 1970, at which time the State established a surface level rule, allowing the water level to be lowered 1.3 feet below the crest from Sept. 15-June 1.

That changed in 1990, when Vermont adopted rules protecting state wetlands. The State issued a declaratory order giving the Vermont Wetland Rules authority over surface level rules in 1991, meaning any water level management required a wetlands permit.

The Lake Carmi Association applied for just that. The DEC determined a one-foot drawdown in Mill Pond would negatively affect local wetlands, Davis said, but granted the Lake Carmi Association a temporary permit allowing a six-inch drawdown. That permit expired in 1995.

Davis said a 2015 inquiry to the DEC regarding the dam’s management led the department’s technical staff to consult with legal counsel. They determined there is currently no legal authorization to use the dam for water level management.

