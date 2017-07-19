Mild algae bloom at Lake Carmi

Blue-green algae can be seen along the eastern side of the Lake Carmi Boat Launch at around 4 p.m. Tuesday. Algae blooms can form and disappear rapidly. The Dept. of Health issued an alert for the North Beach yesterday. Photo courtesy of Larry Myott.

FRANKLIN — The Vermont Dept. of Health issued a high alert for blue-green algae at Lake Carmi’s North Beach on Wednesday afternoon.

This is the second algae alert for Carmi this summer.

Larry Myott of the Lake Carmi Campers Association said this morning the bloom was mild compared to what has been seen in Lake Carmi in the past.

Blue-green algae, technically a form of bacteria, emits toxins that can made pets and humans ill. People are advised to avoid active blooms and keep their pets away from them as well.

“The North Beach itself looked pretty good,” said Myott.

There were some light blooms on the easternmost side and a heavier bloom on the east side of the boat ramp, he reported.

