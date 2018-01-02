BERKSHIRE — Mila Elizabeth Kane passed away Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017 at the Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans.

Mila passed away shortly after birth and she was the daughter of Benjamin and Courtney (Hale) Kane.

She is survived by her parents, Ben and Courtney Kane of Berkshire; grandparents, Timothy and Sandra Kane of Berkshire, Mark Hale and Teresa Hale both of East Fairfield; great grandparents, Norman and Margaret Kane of Sheldon and Loretta Jordan of Williston; aunts and uncles, Amy and Joshua Kreiger, Emily and Geoff Murray, Matthew and Morgan Hale, Jordan and Rebecca Hale and Kelly and Cole Johnson and her cousins, Aidan, Iverson, Sophia, Oliver, Delia, Alyssa, Cullen and Spencer. Mila was predeceased by her great grandparents, Richard Jordan, Spencer and Theresa Stanhope and Burton and Carolyn Hale.

A private funeral service will be held for Mila at Spears Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest in St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Enosburg.

For those who wish, contributions in Mila’s memory may be made to Grady’s Golden Goodness Fund, c/o Luke and Nicole Howrigan, 689 Lapland Rd., East Fairfield, VT 05448 or to Partners in Adventure, P.O. Box 867, Shelburne, VT 05482.

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com