COLONIE, N.Y. — Michelle Ann ‘Bridget’ (Curry) deChantal passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Aug. 25, 2016, at her home.

Born on Oct. 30, 1962, in Springfield, Mass., she was the daughter of the late Patricia Lee Curry. Bridget was 53 years old.

Bridget graduated from Bellows Free Academy in St. Albans and was founder and co-owner of Bath Fitter in Albany, N.Y. She enjoyed traveling, especially to Fort Myers, Fla. and Camp Kilcare in St. Albans. Her greatest enjoyment was her quality time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Justin Raymond deChantal, of Colonie; her children, Robert Demar and his fiancée, Tamara Plouffe, and Ian deChantal and his friend, Kristina Ciampi, all of Colonie and Kelsie deChantal and her friend, Zachary Mazurowski, of Albany, as well as three grandchildren, Avery Porter, Cadence and Daemon Demar.

Bridget is also survived by her siblings, Michael ‘Todd’ Curry of Schenectady, N.Y., Shane Curry of Eagle, Idaho and Angela Elliott and her husband, John, of Highgate, and several nieces, nephews, cousins and two uncles, Francis Curry and James Curry and her aunt, Carol Pelkey.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans, Vermont.

A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. in the Heald Chapel with the Reverend Maurice J. Roy officiating. Interment will be in the family lot in the St. Albans Bay Cemetery.

Messages of condolence to Bridget’s family are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.