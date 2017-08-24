Michael Russell

ST. ALBANS — Michael Todd Bradley Russell, 26, passed away tragically, Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 15, 2017.

Michael was born Nov. 27, 1990, in Panama City, Florida, the son of Bradley A. Russell of Ormond Beach, Florida and Karen L. Lefebvre of St. Albans.

Michael was a 2008 graduate of Bellows Free Academy and at the time of his death was an associate with Burger King.

He is survived by the joy in his life, his son, Aidean Marshall Bradley Russell, who is now with his mother, Brittany Weston; also, his parents, Bradley and his wife, Ashley and Karen and her husband, Bruce; his sister, Shawnee N. Lissenden and three half-brothers, Cody A Russell (5), Dylan P. Russell (3), and Evan J. Russell (1). Michael is also survived by his grandparents, Roger and Elaine Lissenden, who raised Michael, Pat and Edith McNamara; Aunt and Uncle, John and Kelly Fisher, Uncle, Roger Lissenden and family, uncle Logan Russell and family and not to forget his best friends, Ry Legault, Jesse Martell, Roger Tuttle and Danielle Juaire.

Michael will be loved and cherished forever.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.

A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with the Reverend Mr. Duane E. Langlois officiating.

To send Michael’s family a condolence message or share a memory, please go to his on-line guest book at www.healdfuneralhome.com.