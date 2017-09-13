american flag

GREAT FALLS, Mont. — Michael S. Camera Jr., 79, of Great Falls, Mont. passed away peacefully Sept. 2, 2017 of natural causes. There are no memorial services planned.

Michael or better known as “Skeeter,” was born on July 8, 1938 in New Haven, Connecticut to Michael Camera Sr. and Sylvia Sessa Camera. He was raised in Hamden, Connecticut and moved to St. Albans, Vermont. Skeeter served four years in the U.S. Navy.

Skeeter was passionate about music. He studied at the Manhattan Conservatory of Music and Navel School of Music. Also participated in New Haven Symphony and the New Haven Musicians Union. Skeeter spent five years in Australia, where he hosted his own radio show on 3RPC.

Survivors are daughters, Maggie Camera DiGiacomo of Queensland, Australia, and Lucia Camera of Victoria, Australia; brother, Philip Camera of Woodland Park, Colorado; niece, Michelle Camera of Woodland Park, Colorado.