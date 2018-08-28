ST. ALBANS – Michael Paul Bushey, a longtime area resident passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, at his home.

Born in Burlington on Aug. 17, 1978, he was the son of Paul and Claire (Burnelle) Bushey. Michael was 40 years old.

Michael attended Bellows Free Academy and for the past 16 years has worked for Harrison Concrete Co. Michael was an outdoorsman, he enjoyed ice fishing, riding his razor, and especially loved camping at Brookside Campground, where he was a champion and legend at cornhole. But most of all he loved to be around his family and friends and having a good time.

Survivors include his parents, Paul and Claire of St. Albans, his siblings Paul Bushey, Jr (Jamie), Steve Bushey (Carrie) and Annmarie Bushey all of St. Albans and many nieces and nephews.

Michael is also survived by his loving partner of 16 years, Carla Trombly of St. Albans; her children, Travis Trombly (Kerry) of Enosburg, Melissa French (Aaryn) of New Hampshire, Jodi Gervais (Barry) of St. Albans, and several grandchildren.

Michael was predeceased by his grandparents, especially “Gram” and his canine companion, “Tucker”.

A celebration of Michael’s life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, at 2 p.m. at the Brookside Campground, Lot 78, 680 Sandhill Road, Enosburg Falls, Vt. 05450. Please bring a dish to share.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to his family c/o the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main St., St. Albans, VT 05478.

