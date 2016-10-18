Posted by Natasha Courter Community News Editor Learn more about Natasha

ST. ALBANS — Michael P. Graveline a longtime area resident passed away early Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, at the McClure Miller VNA Respite House following a brief illness. His family and friends were at his side.

Born in Long Branch, New Jersey, on Feb. 16, 1968, Michael was the son of the late John and Johanna (Borsuk) Graveline. He was 48 years old.

Michael worked for Food City and more recently at the Switchyard Mobil on Lake Street. He was a big movie fan, especially Batman and reading Batman comic books.

He also enjoyed listening to the “Monkees” and adored his pet cat, Ginger.

Survivors include his brothers, Mark Graveline of St. Albans and Jimmy Graveline of Boynton Beach, Florida. He is also survived by his aunt, Betty Rocheleau and her husband, Jeffrey, as well as his uncles, Jim Graveline and his wife, Jane, Phil Graveline and his wife, Lise, Gregory Borsuk and his wife, Nancy and Gerald Borsuk and his wife, Leslie, several cousins and many friends at Northwestern Counseling and Support Services.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.

A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at noon at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 245 Lake Street with the Reverend Maurice J. Roy as celebrant. Interment will be in the Mount Calvary Cemetery.

To send Michael’s family a written expression of sympathy, please go to our on-line guest book at www.healdfuneralhome.com.