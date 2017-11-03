ENOSBURGH — Michael Mose Yandow, age 65, passed away unexpectedly Monday evening Oct. 30, 2017.

He was born Jan. 31 1952 in St. Albans, Vt., the son of the late Laurette (Ouimet) and Michael Yandow.

Michael has been a lifelong resident of Franklin County where he was well known for his mechanic work with motorcycles/ATV/snow machines. Michael had a passion for vegetable gardening and always loved to share his harvest with people around him.

Michael is survived by his three children, Lynde Dion and her husband Adam and their two children Reese and Rylee of McKinney, Texas, Ashley Yandow and her two children Aidan and Kalli of St. Albans, Vt., and Allison Yandow and her daughter Ayla of St. Albans, Vt. He also leaves behind his siblings, Roland Yandow and his wife Connie of Morgan, Vt., Gerard Yandow and his wife Kathy of Swanton, Vt., Therese Moreau and her husband Marcel of Swanton, Vt., Armand Yandow and his wife Jill of Highgate, Vt., and Louise Rocheleau and her husband Mark of Highgate, Vt. as well as many nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, Nov. 6, 2017 at 10 a.m. in Holy Angels Church. The family will receive condolences at the Brady and Levesque Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017 from 2 to 5 p.m. As an alternative to flowers, donations can be made in Michael’s memory to Tim’s House at 20 Kingman St. #1, St Albans City, VT 05478. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady and Levesque Funeral Home and Commemorative Services, where condolences may be sent to his family at: www.bradyandlevesque.com.