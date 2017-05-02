Posted by Michelle Monroe Executive Editor Learn more about Michelle

ST. ALBANS — Michael David Laughlin, of St. Albans, Vt.; Born Oct. 20, 1958 son of Thomas Laughlin and Lois (Mercier) Wilson, passed away peacefully, in his home surrounded by loved ones Sunday April, 30 2017. Growing up in Swanton, Vt., Michael attended St. Anne’s Academy and Missisquoi Valley Union, before being employed in many areas of work in several states across the country. He was a “jack of all trades” but will be remembered for his exceptional work as a skilled carpenter, being self-employed as “Mike’s Siding” for many years.

Mike was a long time and active member of the American Legion Post #1, VFW Post #758, and the Moose Lodge #1090 all of St. Albans, and was sure to know almost every face any where he was! With many acquaintances, Mike had several important relationships and valuable friendships throughout his life, having been once married to Florence (Maggie) Laughlin who shared daughters Lacy Laughlin and Nichelle (Laughlin) Grennon and boys Luke Hulbert and Shane Hulbert.

Mike was loved by many, including his most recent companion Pamela Brown, long time best friend Steve Hilliker, longtime friend and one time right hand man Mark Malaney, longtime friend Brian Levick and so, so many more!

Mike leaves behind his mother Lois Wilson, sister Sally Brace and brother Corey Wilson. His beloved favorite niece Amber Sullivan and family. His girls and the boys, and the ones that called him “Grampy Mike” Waylan Choiniere, Lyric Sartwell and Andrew Longley.

He will be re-joining a pivotal part of his life, his memere Alice Mercier, as well as father Thomas Laughlin and many friends from throughout the years. He will be remembered for his stubborn mindset, short temper, knowledge of just about everything, love of hot rods, good music and his ability to tell a story, as well as his good natured sense of humor that stayed until the end. Easily loved, not easily forgotten.

Join family and friends in sharing memories of Mike’s life, at the American Legion Post #1, 100 Parah Drive, St. Albans, VT, this Thursday May 4, from 4 p.m. To 8 p.m.

To offer private online condolences please visit: www.kiddermemorialhome.com.