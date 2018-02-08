MIDDLEBURY/ST. ALBANS — It is with great sadness that the family of Michael Daren Sweeney announces his passing on the evening of Saturday, February 3, 2018 upon arrival at Porter Medical Center in Middlebury, Vt. He was 52 years old.

Michael was born June 5, 1965 in New Jersey. He was the son of John Milton Sweeney and Gladys May Sweeney (nee Erny).

Michael graduated from Bellows Free Academy in St. Albans, Vt. in 1984 and married his high school sweetheart, Linda Ann Sweeney (nee Cook), on July 7 of the same year.

Michael’s life was spent in service of his family, his community and anyone who crossed his path in need of his support. Michael took immense pride in his wife and children, and together Michael and Linda had a hand in helping the community raise their children through Linda’s daycare. Michael had a passion for mechanics, which was the early part of his professional career. Subsequently he worked for Beeman Elementary in New Haven, Foley Services in Rutland, and more recently he brought his dedication and passion for hard work and community to his position as the Project Manager at Silver Maple Construction Company in New Haven.

Michael is survived by his wife Linda Ann Sweeney, by his children Ashley Brooke Paquette, Brittany May Leno, and Matthew David Sweeney and by his sons-in-law, Adam Joshua Paquette and Zane Hawk Leno. Michael is also survived by his grandchildren Hunter Michael Paquette and Josie Claire Paquette. He is survived by his siblings John & wife Pam Sweeney, Al & wife Diane Sweeney, Ken & wife Barbara Sweeney, Pat & wife Darlene Sweeney, Karol & husband Jim Provost. He is also survived by nephews, nieces and their children who have all been touched deeply by him.

Calling hours will be held Friday, February 9, 2018 at the Silver Maple Construction facilities at 46 River Rd. in New Haven, Vt. from 4 to 8 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 10, 2018 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Middlebury, Vt. with the Rev. Luke Austin as the celebrant. A celebration of Michael’s life will be held at Rough Cut restaurant at 51 Main St. in Middlebury, Vt. immediately following the service.

Michael was the most dedicated supporter of Linda’s passion to fundraise and support efforts to find a cure for blood cancers. Memorial contributions may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society through the following fundraising site in support of the Maine Lighthouse Ride which Linda, alongside her family and friends, will complete in honor of Michael: http://pages.teamintraining.org/uny/meride18/lsweeney

If you would like to help the Sweeney Family in a sustaining and meaningful way please visit: https://www.youcaring.com/lindasweeney-1090769

Arrangements are under the direction of the Sanderson-Ducharme Funeral Home.

