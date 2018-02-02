BOISE, IDAHO / SWANTON, VT. – Michael D. Larose, age 50, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, January 26, 2018 at his home in Boise, Idaho.

He was born January 22, 1968 in St. Albans to the late Normand & Marguerite (Ferland) Larose.

Michael graduated from Missisquoi Valley Union High School in 1986. After high school Michael worked on the family farm and later took a job at IBM in Essex. In 2010 Michael moved to Boise, Idaho to be close to his sister and her family. He loved watching sports, especially the Dallas Cowboys and NASCAR racing. Michael was loved dearly by his family and he will always be remembered as a kind, and caring man.

He is survived by his sisters, Claire Larose of Swanton and Helen Traver and her husband Terry of Boise, Idaho; his niece, Jessica Shull, her husband Daniel, and their daughter, Evelyn all of Lawton, Okla. Besides his parents, Michael was predeceased by his brother, Roger Larose in 1959 and his sister, Linda Larose in 1976.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 6, 2018 from 4-7 p.m. at Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, February 7, 2018 at 11 a.m. at Church of the Nativity, 65 Canada St., Swanton. Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Swanton.

For those who wish, contributions in Michael’s memory may be made to the Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadows, St. Albans, VT 05478.

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com